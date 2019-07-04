Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

We will be comparing the differences between Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 1.07 N/A 1.77 7.52 Hawkins Inc. 40 0.80 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Hawkins Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6% Hawkins Inc. 0.00% -7.9% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a 2 beta, while its volatility is 100.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hawkins Inc.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 2.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hawkins Inc. are 2.7 and 1.4 respectively. Kronos Worldwide Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hawkins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Hawkins Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Hawkins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is $15.5, with potential upside of 1.04%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.3% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.1% of Hawkins Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 80.63%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Hawkins Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. 6.14% -8.65% -7.57% -1.41% -44.17% 15.54% Hawkins Inc. -2.04% -2.86% -6.43% -1.29% 17.67% -8.62%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. has 15.54% stronger performance while Hawkins Inc. has -8.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Kronos Worldwide Inc. beats Hawkins Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.