Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)’s Executive Vice President Andrew Nace Purchased 6,000 Shares; Sysco Has 0.97 Sentiment

Sentiment for Sysco Corp (SYY)

Sysco Corp (SYY) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 380 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 391 trimmed and sold positions in Sysco Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 388.50 million shares, down from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sysco Corp in top ten positions decreased from 16 to 13 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 347 Increased: 280 New Position: 100.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation for 23.18 million shares. Shayne & Co. Llc owns 343,299 shares or 16.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has 4.32% invested in the company for 450,143 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc has invested 3.69% in the stock. Yacktman Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 4.16 million shares.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. The company has market cap of $37.17 billion. It operates through three divisions: U.S. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 47.34% above currents $10.52 stock price. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 196,535 shares stake. American Int Group Inc Incorporated invested in 0% or 14,455 shares. Moreover, First Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). 40,056 were accumulated by Barclays Public Lc. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% or 113,702 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 8,239 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 29,876 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial stated it has 18,339 shares. Macquarie reported 88,300 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.82% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 18,179 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 112,800 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 1,877 shares stake. 5,252 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

An insider of the company Kronos Worldwide Inc, Andrew Nace also its Executive Vice President, disclosed his insider trading activities with the D.C. based-SEC on 12-08-2019. As published in the document, Andrew had purchased 6,000 shares of the ‘s company. The total insider trade was worth $67,280 USD. At the time of the trade the price of a share was $11.2. Andrew Nace now holds 6,475 shares of the Company.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.