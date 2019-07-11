Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Reaches $13.94 After 3.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Bullish GSV Capital Corp. (GSVC)

The stock of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.49% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 206,490 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41cThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.62B company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $13.52 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KRO worth $48.48M less.

Among 2 analysts covering GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GSV Capital had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Ascendiant maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barrington. See GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) latest ratings:

06/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Ascendiant Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 41.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $45.21 million for 8.94 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 1.51M shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 283 shares. Swiss Natl Bank stated it has 42,000 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has 93,110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa has 169,906 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 431,579 shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp Incorporated Inc invested in 0% or 236 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited holds 0% or 88,300 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Euclidean Technologies Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 11,500 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Prudential Inc reported 42,640 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 30 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated owns 52,700 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GSV Capital Corp. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.83 million shares or 1.51% less from 5.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Stifel holds 13,233 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors has 0% invested in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 2,000 shares. Driehaus Ltd Llc holds 19,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 12 shares stake. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 101,648 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 1.56 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Oppenheimer And accumulated 254,830 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pdts Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) for 11,200 shares. 16,553 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Communication Inc. B Riley Wealth Management holds 20,725 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in GSV Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 42,964 shares. Trexquant Lp reported 0.01% stake.

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.65 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

