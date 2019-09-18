Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Reaches $12.25 After 9.00% Down Move; Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Has 1.58 Sentiment

Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 38 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced their positions in Tejon Ranch Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 18.43 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Tejon Ranch Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 27 New Position: 11.

The stock of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 244,329 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and KronosThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.42B company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $11.15 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KRO worth $127.71M less.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.30 million activity.

Towerview Llc holds 34.94% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. for 3.69 million shares. Signia Capital Management Llc owns 131,155 shares or 2.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 985,076 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.98% in the stock. Reik & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 126,075 shares.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 41,881 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company has market cap of $464.96 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. It has a 105.35 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 22.62 million shares or 2.66% less from 23.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 9,096 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Morgan Stanley stated it has 29,154 shares. 40,464 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Invesco Limited owns 82,266 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 18,457 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Northern Corp owns 352,063 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Serv Group Inc reported 252 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 213 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.76 million are held by Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Lsv Asset invested in 4.16M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 13,678 shares.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $26.64 million for 13.32 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.