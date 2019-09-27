Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Reaches $12.21 After 3.00% Up Move; Sei Investments Company (SEIC) Shorts Increased By 9.37%

The stock of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.21. About 101,072 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in SoftwareThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $1.41B company. It was reported on Sep, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $12.58 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KRO worth $42.42 million more.

Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) had an increase of 9.37% in short interest. SEIC’s SI was 2.40 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 9.37% from 2.20 million shares previously. With 637,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)’s short sellers to cover SEIC’s short positions. The SI to Sei Investments Company’s float is 1.85%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 135,829 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC); 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 20/03/2018 – SEI and Quovo Leverage APls to Deliver Holistic Financial Advice; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.28 per share. KRO’s profit will be $26.64 million for 13.27 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 12.16 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $8.93 billion. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, firms, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries.