Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Reaches $11.64 After 5.00% Down Move; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Lifted Its Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stake

The stock of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 133,908 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from KronosThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $1.35 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $11.06 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KRO worth $67.45M less.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 53.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac acquired 21,513 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 15.54%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 61,518 shares with $8.32 million value, up from 40,005 last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $26.04B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 550,388 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF TRANSFUSION AVOIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 40,056 shares. Walleye Trading reported 26,732 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,877 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 43,897 shares. Schroder Inv Gru reported 3,700 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 142,266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Lpl Ltd owns 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 18,339 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Northern Tru holds 0% or 373,082 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 96,357 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 120,300 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 10,603 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 8.2 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 25,000 shares. Conning has invested 0.02% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 8,000 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,180 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 98,038 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,118 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Lc stated it has 2.61% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Tudor Et Al has invested 0.1% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 81,078 shares. Fmr Lc holds 29.14 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 2,235 shares. 90,158 are held by Royal London Asset Management Ltd. 8,065 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,489 shares.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased R1 Rcm Inc stake by 43,802 shares to 884,055 valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 2,904 shares and now owns 36,613 shares. Godaddy Inc was reduced too.