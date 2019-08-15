Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) Reaches $10.43 1 Year Low; Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Merck & Co. (MRK) Holding

The stock of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) hit a new 52-week low and has $9.70 target or 7.00% below today’s $10.43 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.21 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $9.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $84.56M less. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 260,151 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Merck & Co. (MRK) stake by 15.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,620 shares as Merck & Co. (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 58,336 shares with $4.85 million value, down from 68,956 last quarter. Merck & Co. now has $213.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.46. About 7.12 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS – REFERS TO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT REGARDING MERCK SHARP & DOHME AUSTRALIA (HOLDINGS) PTY (MSD) BUYING CO; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 23/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE CONSUMER HEALTH DIVESTMENT, FORECASTS 2018 GROUP NET SALES OF € 14.0 BILLION TO € 14.5 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the lnfertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 10.39 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Kronos Worldwide, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,785 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 29,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Alps Advsr reported 0% stake. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Sg Americas Securities Limited invested in 0.01% or 42,885 shares. Euclidean Technology Management Ltd Liability holds 11,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Management Gp has 3,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 15,656 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Lp reported 271,865 shares stake. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 4.16M shares. 300,104 are held by Geode Mngmt. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 24,281 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 10,774 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,252 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide has $16 highest and $15 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 48.61% above currents $10.43 stock price. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 8.18% above currents $83.46 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rmb Ltd Company reported 92,459 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Tech owns 0.15% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 13,600 shares. Savant Limited Company holds 22,244 shares. Utah-based Utah Retirement System has invested 0.81% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Crestwood Gp Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,590 shares. Lynch And Assoc In holds 2.77% or 100,286 shares. Caprock Gp Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,427 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 28,275 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.59% or 10,398 shares. Fin Management Pro holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,064 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.58% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Garland Cap Management reported 73,192 shares. Ledyard Bankshares has 29,446 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.09% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).