Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) EPS Estimated At $0.39; Steven Madden LTD (SHOO)’s Sentiment Is 0.91

Analysts expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report $0.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 41.79% from last quarter’s $0.67 EPS. KRO’s profit would be $45.19 million giving it 8.80 P/E if the $0.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.26 EPS previously, Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.73. About 407,408 shares traded or 61.78% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 22/05/2018 – Forbes Names Kronos One of Top Three Places to Work in Software; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative

Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -4.23, from 5.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 85 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 93 trimmed and sold stakes in Steven Madden LTD. The investment managers in our database now possess: 79.85 million shares, down from 165.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Steven Madden LTD in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 78 Increased: 61 New Position: 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 9.67 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kronos Worldwide had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Deutsche Bank.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 4.32% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. for 1.52 million shares. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc owns 327,228 shares or 1.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ranger Investment Management L.P. has 1.54% invested in the company for 627,438 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,498 shares.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 358,282 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) has declined 3.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 22/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden Appointed Mitchell S. Klipper to the Board; 17/05/2018 – Steven Madden Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.55 TO $2.62; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.93 billion. The Company’s Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, and Madden NYC brands, as well as under the third party brands. It has a 21.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wholesale Accessories segment offers Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, Betsey Johnson, Madden NYC, Big Buddha, B Brian Atwood, and Luv Betsey branded; and private label fashion handbags and accessories to department stores, mass merchants, value priced retailers, online retailers, and specialty stores; and markets and sells cold weather accessories, fashion scarves, wraps, and other trend accessories under the Cejon, Steve Madden, Betsey Johnson, and Big Buddha brand names, as well as private labels to department stores and specialty stores.

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.41 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $35.19M for 20.81 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.