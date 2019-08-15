Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Specialty Chemicals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.72 N/A 1.42 9.44 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 21 0.48 N/A 1.86 10.49

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kronos Worldwide Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.98 beta indicates that Kronos Worldwide Inc. is 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Analyst Ratings

Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. 0 2 0 2.00

Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a 48.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.5. Meanwhile, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s consensus price target is $21.5, while its potential upside is 71.31%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is looking more favorable than Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares and 96.1% of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 11.56% are Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41% Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. -2.89% -8.42% -1.62% -29.47% -39.78% -22.94%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. had bullish trend while Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications. It also provides rubber carbon black products for applications in mechanical rubber goods under the PUREX brand, as well as in tires under the ECORAX brand name. The company was formerly known as Orion Engineered Carbons S.Ã r.l. and changed its name to Orion Engineered Carbons, S.A. in July 2014. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is a subsidiary of Kinove Luxembourg Holdings 1 S.Ã r.l.