Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Contrasting side by side

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 1.02 N/A 1.77 7.52 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 136 3.50 N/A 3.80 35.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kronos Worldwide Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Kronos Worldwide Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kronos Worldwide Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2 beta. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kronos Worldwide Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$15.5 is Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.08%. Competitively the consensus target price of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. is $141.8, which is potential -0.52% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Kronos Worldwide Inc. appears more favorable than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kronos Worldwide Inc. and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.3% and 86.5%. Insiders held 80.63% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares. Comparatively, 19.2% are International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. 6.14% -8.65% -7.57% -1.41% -44.17% 15.54% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 0.33% 1.19% -6.63% -7.03% 7.36% 0.98%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. was more bullish than International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. beats Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, manufactures, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products. The Fragrances segment provides fragrance compounds, which include fine fragrances comprising perfumes and colognes, as well as consumer fragrances for personal care, household products, and beauty care; fragrance ingredients comprising synthetic and natural ingredients that could be combined with other materials to create fragrance and consumer compounds; and cosmetic active ingredients consisting of active and functional ingredients, botanicals, and delivery systems to support its customers' cosmetic and personal care product lines. This segment serves perfume and toiletries manufacturers in the cosmetics industry; and manufacturers of soaps, detergents, fabric care, household cleaners, and air fresheners in the household products industry. The company has operations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in New York, New York.