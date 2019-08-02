Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Stock Price Rose While Green Square Capital Has Increased Its Position; As Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Upped Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 103.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $666,000, up from 184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $32.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.34. About 4.45 million shares traded or 15.05% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again Plus, Spotify drops R. Kelly from its playlists as part of its new rules about hate content; House Democrats release all the politically divisive Russia-linked Facebook ads; sending inaudible secret commands to Siri and Alexa; 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 275,526 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 72,592 shares to 25,641 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 61,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,257 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 113,702 shares. Euclidean Techs Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0% or 124,757 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Raymond James Associate accumulated 0% or 27,325 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). 35,179 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Lsv Asset Management accumulated 4.16M shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 120,300 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 15,952 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 28,886 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

