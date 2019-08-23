Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Holding Boosted by Green Square Capital Llc; Cme Group (CME) Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Boosted Holding by $14.76 Million

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $213.24. About 592,592 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 27/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME CONSIDERS BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 14/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 18/05/2018 – NEX GROUP SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF CME GROUP TAKEOVER; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.25 PCT BY DECEMBER VS 77 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 273,784 shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Empowers Employees and Managers with Workplace Chatbot; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c

More notable recent Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Does The Dip In Kronos Worldwide Shares Present A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KRONOS Worldwide declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s (NYSE:KRO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kronos Worldwide, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KRO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

