Kroger (KR) Shareholder Nordea Investment Management Ab Increased Stake; Reinhart Partners Increases Position in Amerco Com (UHAL)

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 87.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.45M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 10.57 million shares traded or 18.65% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Amerco Com (UHAL) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 2,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,001 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.55 million, up from 90,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerco Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $378.55. About 42,560 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt has invested 2.23% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 425,006 shares. 198,437 were accumulated by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Scotia Incorporated owns 29,261 shares. Citigroup reported 1.31 million shares. The Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The Michigan-based Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Wealthquest, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,170 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs LP stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Natl Serv Incorporated Wi reported 1.56% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Ptnrs Limited has invested 2.73% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 192 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.03% or 4.11 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8,670 shares to 120,506 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 9,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,285 shares, and cut its stake in Cia Brasileira De Distribuicao Adr (NYSE:CBD).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 46,333 shares to 97,034 shares, valued at $11.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (NYSE:WTM) by 396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,849 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health (NYSE:UHS).