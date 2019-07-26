Kroger (KR) Shareholder Monarch Capital Management Upped Stake; Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $1.28 Million as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 5.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.23 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. Shares for $41,283 were bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 9.11 million shares. 51,307 are owned by Cutler Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Horizon Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 27,550 shares. Edgemoor Inv reported 126,642 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Cap holds 17.33 million shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,710 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 5,511 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,822 shares. Korea Invest Corporation has 0.3% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 519,466 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 40,586 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 3.63% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Iberiabank, Louisiana-based fund reported 4,403 shares. 300,000 are owned by Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Asset Strategies reported 6,262 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Gru stated it has 950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Foster & Motley Incorporated owns 215,500 shares. 2.45M are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Hussman Strategic invested in 0.77% or 127,500 shares. 295,426 are owned by Gyroscope Capital Management Ltd Llc. First Business Financial Serv Inc has invested 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Buckingham Cap Management holds 8,493 shares. Smithfield Tru reported 1,255 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 3,464 shares. Sei holds 0.04% or 538,311 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 235,695 shares. Regions Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 10,177 shares. Brandywine Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.