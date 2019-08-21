Kroger (KR) Shareholder Monarch Capital Management Boosted Stake by $754,560 as Market Valuation Declined; As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Valuation Declined, Highland Capital Management Upped Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 18,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 55,283 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 36,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.26. About 7.37M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 7.33M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Kroger Health Awarded Community Pharmacy Practice Accreditation for Advancement in Nationwide Clinical Services – GuruFocus.com” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Much Would You Pay for Unlimited Grocery Deliveries? – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Target Goes Small on Food Business – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ralphs Completes Solar Power Installation At 555,000-Square-Foot Facility In Los Angeles Area – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 453,434 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 150,633 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 113,029 shares. Systematic Management LP accumulated 2,899 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs invested in 244,050 shares or 0.55% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company reported 374,682 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 135,839 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 45,331 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.38 million shares. 7,337 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.02% or 43,510 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 184,000 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Occidental accelerates Anadarko acquisition timeline – Houston Business Journal” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Announces 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,207 shares to 137,356 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 111,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,159 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 3,038 are held by Ssi Investment Mngmt. Personal Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 480,981 shares. California-based First Republic has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Huntington State Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 62,620 shares. Murphy Inc owns 4,853 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com reported 3,100 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department holds 0.06% or 4,046 shares. Headinvest Limited Com holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 33,072 shares. Old Republic Corporation has 1.3% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Maple Capital Inc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Oppenheimer And stated it has 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Everence Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.63% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).