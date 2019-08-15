Kroger (KR) Position Increased by Monarch Capital Management Inc; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Price Declined, Magnetar Financial Has Boosted Holding by $1.29 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 357.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 27,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The hedge fund held 35,752 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $38.65. About 4.41M shares traded or 32.58% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Net $729M; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa: International Paper Proposal Made to Board Feb 23; 16/05/2018 – International Paper Seeking Talks With Smufit Kappa Over Agreed Deal; 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER SAYS BOARD INTENDS TO REDUCE ITS SIZE TO 12 DIRECTORS IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cash Provided by Operations $663M; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – “STRONGLY ADVISE SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE NO ACTION” IN REGARD TO DEAL WITH INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $22.11. About 8.91 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – $1.2 BLN ASR IS ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, INCREMENTAL TO $1 BLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 15; 30/05/2018 – Kroger Precision Marketing Launches Boosted Products in Search; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Solarwinds Corp by 105,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,760 shares, and cut its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO).

