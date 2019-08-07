Kroger Company (KR) Holder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Boosted Holding; As Ameren Com (AEE) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Pggm Investments Trimmed Holding by $14.58 Million

Pggm Investments decreased its stake in Ameren Corp Com (AEE) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments sold 199,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 560,527 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.23 million, down from 760,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Ameren Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 5.20M shares traded or 316.66% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 14/03/2018 – Ameren Part of Industry Initiative to Enhance ESG/Sustainability Reporting; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018 AFFIRMED AT $2.95 TO $3.15 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 14/05/2018 – AMEREN ILLINOIS CO- PRICED OFFERING OF $430 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.80% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2028 AT 99.910% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Net Profit Rose in 1Q as Cold Winter Boosted Revenues; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q OPER REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.55B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameren Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEE)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Company (KR) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 27,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 128,515 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 101,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 11.80M shares traded or 24.20% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Buys Meal-Kit Company Home Chef in Latest Online Acquisition; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 27/03/2018 – Kroger-Target Rumor May be Tip of Consolidation Iceberg; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AEE shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) by 73,694 shares to 504,913 shares, valued at $57.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd Reg Shs (NYSE:TEL) by 74,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,312 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.