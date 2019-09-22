Kroger Co (Put) (KR) Shareholder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) Stock Value Declined While Rothschild Investment Trimmed by $1.49 Million Its Stake

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (KR) by 92.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 145,371 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58,000, down from 157,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: Ocado-Kroger Partnership Improves Business Profile; Also Strain on Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Sources say Kroger-Target merger report not accurate; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Had $76M Remaining on Existing Buyback Authorization as of Tuesda; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com (RCL) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 77,640 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41M, down from 89,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruise Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Eyes Next Generation of Cruisers with Multibillion-Dollar Investment In Ships, Experiences and Destinations; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.03 BLN VS $2.01 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $847.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cresco Labs Inc Sub Vtg Shs by 30,050 shares to 46,250 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc Com (NASDAQ:PETS) by 65,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $915.79 million for 6.39 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) stated it has 0.15% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rampart Investment Com Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northern Tru Corp owns 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1.92M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 33,153 shares. Moreover, Bluestein R H And has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Wellington Management Gru Llp accumulated 265,881 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.02% stake. Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Amalgamated Bancshares invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hudock Ltd has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 780 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 2.48M shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.03% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

