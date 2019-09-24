Kroger Co (Put) (KR) Shareholder Credit Suisse Ag Increased Position by $11.40 Million; Mar Vista Investment Partners Increases Stake in Teleflex (TFX)

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Kroger Co (Put) (KR) by 132.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 543,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 952,700 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68M, up from 409,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Kroger Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 1.67M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Holders Click and Collect as Kroger Deal Routs Doubters

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87 million, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $347.96. About 47,603 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Rev $587.2M; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern holds 10.72 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Richard C Young And Limited stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Parkside Fincl Bank owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 764 shares. 12,048 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding owns 198,451 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fin Grp holds 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 14,418 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel accumulated 387,910 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Hbk Invests Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.04% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 54,637 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). James Research has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mason Street Advsr Limited invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 832,200 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc (Call) by 139,600 shares to 17,600 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv (Prn) by 4.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 516,033 shares to 395,672 shares, valued at $34.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 4,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,785 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penn Cap Management Com reported 7,585 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Partners has 5,550 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability reported 10,419 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.02% or 3,403 shares. 46,158 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Cookson Peirce And Co Incorporated reported 0.78% stake. M&T State Bank owns 10,175 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 40,987 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 75,696 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tributary Capital Management stated it has 6,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 11 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 233,638 shares. 6,723 are held by Tealwood Asset. Utah Retirement invested in 0.06% or 8,686 shares.