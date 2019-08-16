Kroger Co N (KR) Stake Maintained by Hexavest Inc; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shares Declined While Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $5.24 Million

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought 131,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.11 million, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 2.07M shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 04/05/2018 – HSBC 1Q Net $3.09B; 19/04/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) -Sibanye Gold Ltd; 04/05/2018 – IAG, Pearson lead FTSE 100 rebound while HSBC drags; 15/03/2018 – 45GK: HSBC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 40 EUROS FROM 28 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – 64HO: HSBC Bank PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Fosun International and HSBC Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement; 03/05/2018 – Flint prepares new strategy as HSBC puts troubled years behind it; 21/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : HSBC RAISES RATING TO BUY FROM HOLD

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co N (KR) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 98,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 1.46M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 2.20 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 175,784 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 14,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1,600 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh invested in 874,547 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 19,698 are held by Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Investment Management has 0.42% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 26,100 shares. Donaldson Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 60 are held by Amer Research Mngmt. Washington Savings Bank holds 7,435 shares. Td Asset reported 500,934 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Acropolis Limited Liability Company reported 20,172 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 44,340 shares. First Personal reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 8,000 shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kroger working with EPA to get food retailers to eliminate food waste – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alncco L by 1.14 million shares to 4,294 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yamana Gold Inc Co L (NYSE:AUY) by 7.26M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.