Kroger Co N (KR) Stake Has Boosted by Hexavest Inc; Raging Capital Management Raised Park Electrochemical (PKE) Stake by $457,545; Stock Value Declined

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co N (KR) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 98,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.83 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 4.38 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 16/04/2018 – Rob Portman: In Cincinnati, Portman Joins Kroger in Announcing New Employee Benefits Because of Tax Reform; 20/04/2018 – Kroger: After-Tax Proceeds of Deal Total $1.7 Billion; 23/03/2018 – ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 23/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Source denies report that Kroger, Target are discussing merger; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (PKE) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 30,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Park Electrochemical Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.02. About 53,311 shares traded. Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) has declined 0.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.33% the S&P500. Some Historical PKE News: 03/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Date of Fiscal Year Earnings Release and Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – PARK ELECTROCHEMICAL 4Q ADJ EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical 4Q EPS 88c; 02/05/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Qualification of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg by a Major Aerospace O; 14/03/2018 – Park Electrochemical Corp. Declares Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Park Electrochemical Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKE); 06/03/2018 Park Electrochemical Corp. Announces Introduction of Electroglide® Lightning Strike Protection Prepreg

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Co (NYSE:PRU) by 283,467 shares to 3,261 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Co L by 4.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.02M shares, and cut its stake in Caltex Australia.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson stated it has 1.4% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Suntrust Banks invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The California-based Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tiverton Asset reported 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 178,157 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sequoia Finance Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 8,207 shares. James Inv Rech Inc accumulated 0.82% or 508,370 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 2.87% or 295,426 shares. United Automobile Association has 1.78 million shares. Hap Trading Llc holds 0.04% or 18,660 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 0.88% or 57,878 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 186,065 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp reported 87,995 shares. First Republic Mgmt owns 137,830 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 75,812 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PKE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.53 million shares or 7.10% less from 17.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 6,501 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,575 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Citadel Ltd holds 87,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 25,117 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny owns 4,137 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Glenmede Trust Na owns 164 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Renaissance Technology Lc has 0.02% invested in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE). Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) for 16,029 shares. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 103 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 0.11% or 298,725 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 317,865 shares to 797,188 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,150 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).