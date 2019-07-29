Kroger Co (KR) Stock Price Declined While Sasco Capital Has Raised Holding; Sankaty Advisors Cut Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding as Share Price Declined

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 6.43 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Fast Co Labs: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target And Kroger Mull A Merger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N CFO SAYS OCADO WAREHOUSES COULD DO ITS GROCERY DELIVERY AND PREPARE PICKUP ORDERS; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: STORE BRANDS HIT $20.9 BILLION IN SALES; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 175,712 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has declined 11.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI

Analysts await Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 28.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AYR’s profit will be $34.56 million for 11.21 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Aircastle Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donald Smith Commerce accumulated 172,984 shares. Cambiar Limited Liability Company owns 156,001 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has 0% invested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 4,779 shares. Victory Management Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) for 71,690 shares. Creative Planning invested in 10,253 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 35,250 shares. Millennium Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Denali Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 209 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 56,284 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.02% or 11,841 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 60,920 shares in its portfolio. Zacks has 167,284 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Advsr Lp owns 312,119 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 16,518 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,780 shares.

Sankaty Advisors Llc, which manages about $24.15 billion and $71.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 156,000 shares to 282,164 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 96,404 shares to 336,806 shares, valued at $18.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by 522,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 782,878 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.