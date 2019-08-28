Kroger Co (KR) Stock Declined While Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding; As Grainger W W Com (GWW) Stock Price Rose, Bsw Wealth Partners Upped Position by $450,000

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 94.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $325,000, down from 229,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 3.94M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 23/05/2018 – KROGER TO ACQUIRE HOME CHEF FOR $200M PLUS EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15, EST. $2.20; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $268.94. About 128,515 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Co has 16,611 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Northstar Investment owns 1,039 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 4,882 shares. 687 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 1,972 shares. Axa invested in 15,713 shares. Golub Group Lc owns 58,277 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.48% or 33,984 shares. Oxbow Limited Com has 0.11% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Principal Grp reported 68,267 shares stake.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Kld400 Soc (DSI) by 16,775 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Aggregate B (SCHZ) by 32,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,977 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.28% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company holds 1.33% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 194,285 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 137,235 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 124,300 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 2.92M shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 11,916 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd accumulated 142,904 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 244,050 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 11,623 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 263,370 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 18.48 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 11,177 shares to 28,703 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 28,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50M for 14.03 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

