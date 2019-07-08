Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $4.02 Million as Stock Declined; Smart & Final Stores (SFS) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 133,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 771,793 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 905,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Smart & Final Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $497.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 424,060 shares traded. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SFS) has risen 35.67% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SFS News: 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 4.0% – 5.0%; 03/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores Unit Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice to Rebrand as Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Loss/Shr $2.03; 13/03/2018 – Mtn Home AF Base: 366 SFS ruck first MHAFB Defender Challenge; 02/05/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 12/03/2018 SFS Technicals Story (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Smart & Final Stores 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 – SMART & FINAL STORES INC SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.0% – 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 234,769 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 27/03/2018 – Kroger Names New Director of Investor Relations; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Company holds 57,990 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking accumulated 0.07% or 753,746 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 158,199 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.14% or 1.24M shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.22% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 7.21M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 263,370 shares. Bowling Port Limited Liability Corp invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 42,100 shares. Raymond James holds 552,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 43,782 shares. Two Sigma Limited accumulated 20,524 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 161,535 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 6,106 shares.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 425,457 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $43.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl by 431,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kroger: Some Bargain Shopping – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AI-Boosted Retail Experience Powering Stores of the Future – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Kroger Catch Walmart in Online Grocery Sales? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.