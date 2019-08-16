Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Raised Holding by $4.02 Million; As Dycom Inds (DY) Valuation Rose, Peconic Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $2.30 Million

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 3.56M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Boxed rejects Kroger’s $400 mln purchase offer- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 89.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $276,000, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 227,082 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES $830 MLN TO $860 MLN FOR QTR ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,491 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Lc holds 22,208 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 642,093 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 9,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 3.14% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 8,755 shares. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.12% or 38,510 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 235,695 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Contrarius Investment Mngmt Limited accumulated 29,277 shares. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0.02% or 152,156 shares. Caxton Lp accumulated 15,464 shares. Missouri-based Smith Moore And has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Intrepid Management holds 44,949 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) by 531,334 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $39.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 532,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 712,088 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

