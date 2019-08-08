Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Sasco Capital Has Increased Its Holding; As Yum! Brands (Call) (YUM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Decreased Its Holding

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (Call) (YUM) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 5.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 732,603 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 8.15M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 09/04/2018 – Peatos™ Roars onto the Scene with Kroger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 5,875 shares to 6,892 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Co (NYSE:GPK) by 692,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Oh reported 21,778 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 11,916 shares. 29,261 were reported by Scotia Capital Inc. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Co reported 53,432 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 0.64% stake. Aurora Invest Counsel has 0.88% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 57,878 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,325 were reported by Cadence Capital Management Lc. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 0.01% or 4,617 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Riverhead Mgmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 79,230 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 61,057 shares. Hengehold Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 16,050 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 7.21M shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 38,498 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $42.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) by 88,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trst (MDY).