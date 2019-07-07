Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Holding; Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 41,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85M, up from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 5.63M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO HAVE NO EFFECT ON 2018 EARNINGS, AND TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: KROGER GROUND BEEF AMONG JBS N.C. RECALL: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 30,428 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 7.04 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 114,656 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). First Foundation holds 0.09% or 34,210 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 712,186 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 371,642 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 1,629 shares. Clal Insurance Hldgs Limited stated it has 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.01% or 22,047 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.67% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,050 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 19,341 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 102,963 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Best House In A Bad Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “RayJay On Schlumberger: North American Market Seems To Have Bottomed, International To Lead Growth In Second Half – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Laboratories: Another Leg Lower – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kroger breaks ground on e-commerce center – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Slack Keeps Investors Waiting; Kroger Doubles Down on Digital – Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.