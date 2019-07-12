Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Position by $996,936; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Maintained by Murphy Capital Management Inc

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 41,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.80 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 3.38M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 23/05/2018 – Kroger and Home Chef to Join Forces to Revolutionize Mealtime; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 10/05/2018 – Kroger to Participate in BMO 13th Annual Farm to Market Conference; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 5,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28M, up from 81,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.74. About 9.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 115,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 53,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,760 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 1.47 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.06% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cambridge Financial accumulated 0% or 186,755 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kistler owns 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 240 shares. Sei Invs accumulated 538,311 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 175,784 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0.05% or 2.98 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,000 shares. Amer Ins Tx has 211,300 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Sun Life has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Grp Incorporated holds 620,986 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset, a France-based fund reported 132,011 shares. Mount Lucas Management Lp has 1.45% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 8,190 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Health Care (XLV) by 12,883 shares to 163,115 shares, valued at $14.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,800 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).