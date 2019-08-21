Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Private Management Group Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined; Nvidia (NVDA) Stake Upped by Citizens & Northern Corp

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 85,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 620,986 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28M, down from 706,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 4.83M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 23/05/2018 – Kroger is buying meal kit company Home Chef; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 7,240 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 9.34 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and AI Initiatives; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fd (IJH) by 1,631 shares to 43,343 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.57 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iteris Inc (NYSEMKT:ITI) by 99,162 shares to 192,485 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd by 29,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 861,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.