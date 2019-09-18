Kroger Co (KR) Shareholder Burney Co Has Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Financial Engines Advisors Has Raised Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stake by $1.02 Million

Burney Co decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 138,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 167,487 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 306,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 6.32M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 14/03/2018 – Supervalu: 8 Stores to Be Sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 23/03/2018 – Kroger Co. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Capital Investments About $3B

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 6,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 71,498 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.67 million, up from 64,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $173.89. About 289,716 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Chairman Receives Inaugural Diamond Legacy Award; 30/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Promotes Kevin M. Freeman To Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces General Rate Increase; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 03/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 25/04/2018 – Rob Dauster: Nevada just landed a commitment from 6-10 Trey Porter, a grad transfer from Old Dominion, per a source. Averaged

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.02% or 35,323 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Park Natl Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 19,730 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn reported 54,265 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gru Incorporated Inc invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Bluecrest Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Royal National Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 48,090 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Cap Management invested in 38,510 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 200 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bluestein R H And Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0% or 370 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp owns 225,232 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Advent Capital De has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,626 shares to 118,459 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 6,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 14,153 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Limited Liability reported 132 shares. Moreover, Greenwood Capital Assocs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 78,092 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited. 8,442 were reported by Edgestream Prtn L P. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc has invested 0.2% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Amp Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). 4,961 are owned by Mai Mgmt. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 47,000 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 51,360 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 16,600 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Invesco accumulated 652,632 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T owns 4,338 shares.