Kroger Co. (KR) Shareholder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Holding; Air Lease (AL) Valuation Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Decreased Its Stake

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.34. About 9.20M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER WILL ALSO HAVE ACCESS TO ITS SOFTWARE, IF IT CHOOSES, FOR STORE PICKING; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 56.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 321,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 243,295 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, down from 565,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $38.89. About 442,126 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED TO DELIVER FROM ALC’S ORDER BOOK WITH AIRBUS IN JUNE 2019; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) by 24,536 shares to 34,365 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 13.30 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Food 4 Less Launches Home Delivery Service – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Kroger Gains Edge, Food 4 Less Brings Home Delivery Service – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. CBD Sales to Grow an Average of 107% Annually Through 2023 – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s how Amazon Prime Day will affect Kroger – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 64,613 shares to 114,613 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

