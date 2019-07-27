Kroger Co (KR) Share Value Declined While Poplar Forest Capital Boosted Its Position; Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) Holder Columbia Asset Management Raised Position

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Vodafone Airtouch Adr (VOD) by 182.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,468 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 23,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Vodafone Airtouch Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89B market cap company. The stock increased 11.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 10.53M shares traded or 141.41% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 20, 2018 (VOD); 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `WRONG’; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59M shares traded or 7.54% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 16/04/2018 – JUST IN: Kroger announces new investments in employee benefits, education and wages; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS ITS 2018 TAX RATE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 22%; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – ANNOUNCEMENT OF A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT BETWEEN OCADO AND KROGER; 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour; 27/05/2018 – The great meal-kit shakeout continues as Kroger plans to buy Home Chef for at least $200 million. Via @DelRey:; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31,451 shares to 3,738 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 33,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.