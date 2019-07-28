Kroger Co. (KR) Share Value Declined While Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Decreased Holding; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Price Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding

Sadoff Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,196 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47 million, up from 403,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.56M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GROWTH GUIDANCE OF $1.95 TO $2.15; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Consumer Cos Edge Up After Kroger Report — Consumer Roundup; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR); 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 07/03/2018 Kroger Tax Savings, Commodity Costs in Focus — Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Kroger wrongly coded to unrelated company; 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Management Ltd Liability owns 2,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc invested in 316 shares. Walleye Trading Llc accumulated 152,778 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs reported 248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 620,986 were accumulated by Private Mgmt. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.06% or 30,267 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Murphy Mgmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,040 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Delta Asset Tn holds 0.01% or 2,100 shares. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 24,950 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 356,949 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Momentum (MTUM) by 18,439 shares to 648,967 shares, valued at $72.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Small Cap 600 Index (IJR).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49M for 12.79 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Sadoff Investment Management Llc, which manages about $850.19M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,371 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $47.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 18,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,279 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 105,120 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Anchor Cap Llc stated it has 214,962 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 36,580 are held by Intersect Capital Limited Company. Evanson Asset Mgmt Llc reported 0.17% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Advisory Ntwk Llc accumulated 66,351 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 751 were accumulated by Ltd Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 115,350 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Godsey Gibb Associates reported 2.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Page Arthur B has invested 1.79% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kidder Stephen W invested in 75,191 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Arizona-based Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Common Asset Management Lc reported 0.52% stake. Crossvault Ltd has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ironwood Invest Counsel Llc owns 88,309 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21 million shares worth $119.77 million. 3,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. 41,088 shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K, worth $3.90 million. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $891,000. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13.