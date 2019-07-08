Kroger Co (KR) Position Maintained by Sasco Capital Inc; Celanese Del (CE) Market Valuation Rose While Zpr Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 76.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 17,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $540,000, down from 23,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $104.82. About 21,717 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 28/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Engineered Materials Products; 19/03/2018 – Celanese and Blackstone Joint Venture Called Off Following European Opposition; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increase; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 722,821 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/04/2018 – Kroger’s is looking to invest $500 million in associate wages and training and development over the next 3 years; 23/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #BREAKING: Now @CNBC is saying there’s ‘no truth’ to the Target-Kroger merger report, according to source…; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 23/03/2018 – Nareit: Sources: Kroger, Target in ongoing merger talks -; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q Net $854M; 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 23/05/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger to gobble up mealkit seller Home Chef; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 77,167 shares to 217,605 shares, valued at $39.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Rech Invsts reported 8.77M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 496,985 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability reported 50,000 shares stake. Artemis Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 58,830 are owned by Inspirion Wealth Ltd Com. Moody Bancorp Division has invested 0.15% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Guardian Cap LP accumulated 10,599 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 544,405 shares. Maverick Ltd invested in 546,890 shares. Etrade Management Llc invested in 17,796 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Winch Advisory Lc reported 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.07% or 4.43 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 132,011 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Capital Mgmt holds 11,284 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 0.07% stake. Whittier holds 0.02% or 5,247 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 74,027 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 86,359 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 127,042 shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). 4,807 are held by Everence Capital Inc. Albion Fincl Gp Ut has 0.09% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). First Mercantile accumulated 1,080 shares. Burney reported 2,462 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,619 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 33,898 shares. At Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 68,057 shares in its portfolio.