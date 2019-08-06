Kroger Co (KR) Market Valuation Declined While Sasco Capital Raised Its Stake; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $421,675

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.48M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 13.51M shares traded or 42.96% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 12/04/2018 – Ralphs and Food 4 Less Announce Plans to Hire Hundreds of New Store Associates in Southern California; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 11/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: online bulk-order wholesaler Boxed has rejected a $400M acquisition offer from Kroger and will instead pursue; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – KROGER RECORDED A LIFO CREDIT OF $54 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CALL ENDS; 23/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 16/05/2018 – Walgreen, Kroger, Albertsons, HEB sue Allergan over dry-eye drug; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 29.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 2,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,028 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 8,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $166.84. About 3.93 million shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jensen Investment Mgmt holds 36,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cutler Counsel Limited holds 1.13% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 235,283 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 69 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Pnc Finance Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Texas-based King Luther Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Chevy Chase Trust has 0.07% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 344,277 were reported by Westpac Banking Corporation. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 263,370 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 56,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Bridgewater Associates LP has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Blair William Il invested in 0% or 14,780 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.32M shares.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Charlotte’s Web Hemp CBD Products Will Be Sold At Kroger – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kroger and Ocado Name Georgia Location of High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Some Digital Channel Disappointment, Is Kroger Stock a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kroger Co. (KR) Stock a Great Pick for Value Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Home Chef Announces Move to New State-of-the-Art Production Center in San Bernardino County – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Ind (NYSE:HBI) by 1.59M shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $36.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 310,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 957,882 shares, and cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hurricane Barry Left Its Mark, But Could Have Been Worse – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific: Cost Take-Outs Outweigh Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Weak Shipments Hurt Union Pacific’s (UNP) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,090 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Legacy Prtnrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,214 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability reported 42,532 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. The California-based Blume Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.21% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). State Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has 0.03% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 590,552 shares. Waddell & Reed accumulated 0.45% or 1.08 million shares. Nomura Hldg owns 555,529 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Incorporated Tx holds 1.45% or 25,545 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc LP reported 1,632 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1,595 are owned by Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 606,587 shares. 60,880 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited.