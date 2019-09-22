Kroger Co (KR) Holder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; Cooper Cos (COO) Stock Rose While Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 159,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.55 million, up from 4.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 7.89M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 30/04/2018 – Kroger CEO on Walmart Competition, M&A, Inflation, Wages (Video); 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s Big, Risky Bet on Grocery Delivery

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.69M, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $302.32. About 344,962 shares traded or 15.47% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 81,483 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $65.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 53,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,769 shares, and cut its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Argent Tru reported 36,987 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Apg Asset Nv reported 2.67M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 118,689 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 155,569 shares stake. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 6.72 million shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company reported 76,852 shares. Lifeplan Gp reported 950 shares. 15,000 were reported by Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Lp. Kistler holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 9,550 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 250,000 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $393.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 285,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).