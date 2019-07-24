Kroger Co (KR) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Position; Driehaus Capital Management Cut Mid (MAA) Stake as Valuation Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 9,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 23,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 515,348 shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 23.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mid-America Apartments $400m WNG 10Y; IPT +150 Area; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE PLC SHP.L – SWISSMEDIC VALIDATES MAA FOR LANADELUMAB; 26/04/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Communities Director James K. Lowder Resigns From Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 03/05/2018 – TEVA SAYS SEES FREMANEZUMAB EMA ACTION ON MAA IN 1H 2019

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 41,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.85 million, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 9.59M shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-There Is No Truth To Report On Target, Kroger Mulling Merger – Source Familiar With Situation; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Aim Exploration (AEXE) and US Highland, Inc. Raised $32M Investment From Kroger; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PRESENTATION ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Kroger’s Fred Meyer Stores Announce Plan to Abandon Gun Business; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.53 EPS, down 1.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.55 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.52 million for 19.35 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.16% negative EPS growth.

