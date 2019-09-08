Kroger Co (KR) Holder Park National Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; As Universal Display (OLED) Stock Price Rose, General American Investors Company Has Cut by $760,000 Its Stake

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 21,778 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 34,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 11.33 million shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: ‘No truth’ in report of possible Target-Kroger merger; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Forecast Adds to Sector’s Cyclone of Squeezed Margins; 25/05/2018 – Top VC deals: Kroger buys Home Chef, PayPal buys iZettle and Rover raises $155 million; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 23/03/2018 – Kroger, Target jump on merger report; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 22%; 17/05/2018 – KROGER – NEW DEAL WITH OCADO NOT EXPECTED TO AFFECT CO’S DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR 2018, 2019 AS IT IS ALREADY REFLECTED IN RESTOCK KROGER PLAN; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion

General American Investors Company Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. General American Investors Company Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 116,309 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.78 million, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. General American Investors Company Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $224.75. About 954,499 shares traded or 54.71% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $24.84 million for 98.57 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Commit To Purchase Universal Display Corp At $95, Earn 12.1% Using Options – Nasdaq" on March 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Universal Display Corporation and LG Chem Announce Strategic OLED Host Partnership – Business Wire" published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Apple: The 2019 iPhone Faces Uphill Battle – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $319.97M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,317 shares to 343,277 shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global S (FGD) by 17,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier" on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com and their article: "Kroger Moves In On 'Very Strong' Meatless Opportunity With Private Label Offering – Benzinga" published on September 05, 2019

