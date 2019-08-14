Kroger Co Com (KR) Stake Has Boosted by Intrepid Capital Management Inc; Ally Finl Com (ALLY) Holder Ancora Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc Com (ALLY) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 44,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 451,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.41M, down from 495,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 3.45M shares traded or 3.72% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 154.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 27,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The hedge fund held 44,949 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 17,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 7.30M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KROGER PARTNERSHIP IS A “QUANTUM DIFFERENCE” THAN PREVIOUS DEALS; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kroger recruits Ocado’s robot army; 17/05/2018 – Ocado Entering U.S. Market Through Technology Deal With Kroger — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 27/03/2018 – Bubbies Ice Cream Expands with Kroger Partnership; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 24/05/2018 – lmagination TV Inc. Announces Sponsors for the First Ever “Music Bash at Taste of Cincinnati™” Sunday, May 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO OFFER MORE PRODUCTS THROUGH ITS VITACOST.COM BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.72M for 7.73 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 31,700 shares to 507,711 shares, valued at $18.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 35,825 shares to 337,381 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,992 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).