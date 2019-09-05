Krensavage Asset Management Upped Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $393,471; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $10.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19 million, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.65. About 325,938 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $13.00 TO $13.80; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: McKesson board exonerates execs from opioid crisis, but the Teamsters cry foul; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $106.25. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 23.93 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mngmt holds 3,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 107,787 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 2.32M shares. 317,557 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Prudential Public Limited invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated invested 0.92% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ims Mgmt invested in 14,196 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Psagot House reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Dynamic Cap Mngmt owns 2,615 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd holds 96,132 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Communication has invested 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scholtz Limited Liability has invested 2.77% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Eqis Cap Mngmt owns 5,296 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 44,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.01% or 12,824 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital, New York-based fund reported 5,009 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 7.89 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.16% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,439 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 14,970 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 97,200 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.05% or 19,888 shares. New York-based Roanoke Asset Management Corporation has invested 0.41% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Ingalls And Snyder reported 0.02% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 10,441 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 219,575 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 11,215 shares.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Could Surge On A Settlement – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: McKesson, Oâ€™Reilly Automotive and Seagate Technology – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Policy Market – Former Fed Honcho Stirs The Pot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.