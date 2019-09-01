Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Stake by $2.93 Million as Shares Declined; Pixelworks (PXLW) Stake Boosted by Friess Associates Llc

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 170,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.33% . The institutional investor held 374,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 204,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Pixelworks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 199,601 shares traded. Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has declined 3.77% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PXLW News: 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone lncorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Sequential Rev Growth of 17%-24%; 14/03/2018 – Pixelworks and Aier Eye Hospital Group Conduct Eye Health Study Identifying Benefits of Improved Smartphone Video Quality; 23/05/2018 – AirTV lncorporates Pixelworks Transcoding Technology in Innovative Wireless OTA Streaming Solution; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in Pixelworks; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pixelworks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXLW); 13/04/2018 – Xiaomi Blackshark Gaming Smartphone Incorporates Pixelworks Video Display Processing Technology; 04/05/2018 – Penderfund Capital Buys New 2% Position in Pixelworks; 02/05/2018 – Pixelworks Sees 2Q Rev $18M-$19M

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 103,752 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 30/03/2018 – SKY ITALIA, MEDIASET/RTI IN DUAL COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 28/05/2018 – URAL’SKIY ZAVOD RTI PAO UZRTI.MM SAYS DIVESTS 30% STAKE IN TYUMENREZINOTEKHNIKA; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 17/04/2018 – IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS -CBI REPORT EXONERATES CO’S OFFICIALS FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MATTER ABOUT MURDER OF RTI ACTIVIST IN MAHARASHTRA; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 35,562 shares to 85,077 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,222 shares, and cut its stake in Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,468 activity. DEBONIS TODD also bought $29,665 worth of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) on Friday, May 24.

