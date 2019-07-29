Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Position by $2.93 Million; Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Declined

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 47,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 124,975 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 172,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Echo Global Logistics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 217,221 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Echo Global Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECHO); 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 27/03/2018 – A. Duie Pyle Receives Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Echo Global Logistics Voted #1 Top 3PL for Third Consecutive Year by Inbound Logistics – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Investment Research to Launch App for Amazon Echo & Google Home Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Echo chambers: Fake news fact-checks hobbled by low reach, study shows – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexa, How Was Prime Day? Prime Day 2019 Surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday Combined – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 20.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $10.64 million for 13.73 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold ECHO shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 45.55 million shares or 79.59% more from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp invested in 2.35 million shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) or 4,721 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 146,732 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation holds 0.69% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) or 375,763 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 33,281 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). New York-based American has invested 0% in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability reported 64,718 shares. 62,978 were reported by Bancshares Of Montreal Can. Axa owns 10,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd accumulated 113,639 shares. Taylor Frigon Mngmt Limited holds 1.47% or 76,457 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 9,374 shares. Dana Inv holds 0.08% or 72,389 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11,994 shares to 277,796 shares, valued at $16.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG) by 326,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 454,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Adesto Technologies.