Krensavage Asset Management Trimmed Its Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Stake by $2.93 Million; Stock Price Declined; Sun Communities (SUI) Valuation Rose While Adelante Capital Management Increased Holding

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 25,898 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 03/05/2018 – RTI SURGICAL INC RTIX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 REVENUE TO RAS OF RUB 1.6 BLN VS RUB 1.40 BLN YEAR AGO

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 67,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 444,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.74 million, up from 377,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 219,108 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 110,400 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 27,758 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 269,078 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund reported 52,200 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech reported 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 419,051 shares. Pnc Service Incorporated invested in 0% or 640 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.04% or 553,490 shares in its portfolio. Menta Limited Liability Co accumulated 44,405 shares. Boston Partners has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 5,878 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0% or 50,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt reported 1,255 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Landscape Lc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 37,981 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Co. Kennedy holds 127,483 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 5,100 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 224,482 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers reported 58,910 shares. First Hawaiian Bank invested in 0.07% or 10,690 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited owns 0.04% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 222,364 shares. First Republic Incorporated stated it has 88,111 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl invested in 67,438 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 195,459 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 363,332 shares in its portfolio. Green Street Invsts Ltd Liability stated it has 4.19% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 75,295 shares to 2.06 million shares, valued at $148.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations by 84,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 770,165 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA).