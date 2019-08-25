Krensavage Asset Management Position in Mckesson (MCK) Has Lifted by $393,471 as Shares Rose; Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Upped First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) Stake by $304,500

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (FRC) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 25,134 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in First Republic Bank/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 964,936 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 411,655 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.19M, up from 408,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $144.85. About 2.00 million shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Expanded Supply Chain, Commercialization Services for Pharmaceutical, Medical Supply Manufacturers; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCK SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ. EPS $13.00 TO $13.80, EST. $13.41; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,776 shares to 232,054 shares, valued at $18.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 22,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,387 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).