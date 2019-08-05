Krensavage Asset Management Lowered Its Position in Merck & Co. (MRK) by $1.43 Million; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Value Rose, Holder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Upped Stake

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 78,490 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, up from 66,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 2.64 million shares traded or 23.50% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Futures ADV Rose 4%; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 18/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces June 1 Launch of ICE Three Month SONIA Futures

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) by 4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 412,809 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.33 million, down from 429,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.41 million shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – John Carroll: Breaking –Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Two more die of Ebola in Congo; seven new cases confirmed; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap accumulated 0% or 7,255 shares. First Manhattan has 0.16% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability holds 13,514 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Asset Management reported 51,829 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 163,321 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 226,629 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Wellington Shields Management Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 556,852 are owned by Cortland Mo. Natixis accumulated 301,960 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 1.67 million shares stake. Wetherby Asset holds 8,690 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi accumulated 2.73% or 123,925 shares. 76,433 are held by Cibc World Mkts.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “NYSE Aims to Speed Up Trading With Core Tech Upgrade – The Wall Street Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) CEO Jeff Sprecher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Merck’s Keytruda + Pfizer’s Inlyta in first-line kidney cancer – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Procter & Gamble, Merck Can’t Buoy Benchmarks – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,510 were reported by Fishman Jay A Mi. Madison Holdg Incorporated stated it has 275,329 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. North Star Asset invested in 0.08% or 11,193 shares. Bartlett And Lc has 0.29% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 807 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canal Ins Company holds 2.83% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 100,000 shares. 4,650 are held by Cap Mgmt Assocs. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 701,877 shares. Merian (Uk) invested in 485,651 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Sound Shore Management Ct owns 2.35 million shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Inc reported 33,197 shares stake. Rockland Company stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Verition Fund Lc has 0.68% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Continental Advisors Ltd Llc reported 29,866 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 44,975 shares.