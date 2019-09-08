Krensavage Asset Management Lowered Its Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Stake by $5.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; Keywise Capital Management LTD Lifted Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $1.32 Million; Stock Value Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.05. About 291,911 shares traded or 44.97% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q EPS 61c

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 173.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 20,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 398,217 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BOCOM downgrades 58.com; shares -5.1% – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, down 49.23% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $13.33 million for 25.40 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.