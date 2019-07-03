Krensavage Asset Management Lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Holding by $5.68 Million; Market Value Declined; Pacifica Capital Investments Decreased Holding in Five Below (FIVE) by $2.03 Million as Valuation Declined

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 59,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47 million, down from 535,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 75,635 shares traded. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 12.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 08/05/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals 2Q Rev $44M; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 09/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ENTA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100.00 FROM $80; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 19/03/2018 Enanta at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 647,430 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR $100M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O FY SHR VIEW $2.36, REV VIEW $1.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Plans Transition of Tom Vellios to Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Net $132.7M-Net $136.3M; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ENTA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 16.96 million shares or 1.13% more from 16.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Company has 32,032 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 10,693 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 15,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc owns 13,061 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Krensavage Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 476,042 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 77,629 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 240,195 are held by Fmr Lc. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 31,843 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.02% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 835 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.15% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 14,460 are owned by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. 4,153 are held by Element Cap Mngmt. Armistice Capital Ltd has invested 1.94% in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Analysts await Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 95.88% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.97 per share. ENTA’s profit will be $774,867 for 551.06 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.92 million activity. Golumbeski George had sold 13,500 shares worth $1.22M. Shares for $311,562 were sold by Gardiner Nathaniel S. on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.25M for 62.94 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

