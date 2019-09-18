Krensavage Asset Management Increases Position in Amgen (AMGN); Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 1,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,526 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $230.37. About 838,119 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 21,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 215,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.69 million, up from 193,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $194.45. About 754,813 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab)

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40M and $308.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,444 shares to 176,556 shares, valued at $41.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Biotech Stocks to Buy That Are on the Move – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts, New York-based fund reported 139,369 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,462 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group holds 1,215 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated owns 21,997 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt has invested 0.83% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Blue Financial Incorporated holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,612 shares. First Merchants holds 0.66% or 22,512 shares in its portfolio. The Georgia-based Zwj Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First American Bancorporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 37,309 shares. 7,715 were reported by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 62,278 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Birinyi Associate reported 7,927 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 302,809 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 163,593 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of stock.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “More Problems Emerge For This Health Care ETF – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The ECB Launches Another Round Of Bond-Buying – The Policy Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.