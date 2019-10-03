Krensavage Asset Management Increases Holding in United Therapeutics (UTHR); Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $9.22 Million

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 550,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.96 million, up from 505,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.93. About 63,618 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics To Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. STDY; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Pay Additional $2.63/Share Upon Achievement of Milestone; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics: Milestone Related to Commercialization of Trevyent; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 30/03/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS- NOTIFIED BY FDA CO’S NDA FOR IMPLANTABLE SYSTEM FOR REMODULIN ACCEPTED FOR 6-MONTH REVIEW AS CLASS 2 RESUBMISSION – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed for $4.46/Share Cash at Closing; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED FOR $4.46/SHR IN CASH; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS TO BUY STEADYMED

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 70.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 204,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 86,297 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, down from 291,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 2.13M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $253.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 53,825 shares to 82,813 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 124,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 477,798 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,600 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 39,642 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,984 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,234 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,401 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested in 261,863 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 7.72 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association accumulated 2.06 million shares. 499,186 are owned by Sei Invests Com. Argent Mngmt Ltd stated it has 336,683 shares. Kings Point Management reported 4,605 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp has 1.45M shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Krensavage Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.40 million and $308.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,351 shares to 891,851 shares, valued at $30.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Md owns 41,253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 517,318 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,217 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Krensavage Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 13.94% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 4.49M shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Company holds 0.08% or 35,434 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 4,651 shares. Fort Lp invested in 0.02% or 1,522 shares. Capital Impact Ltd Liability Co has 29,096 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 224,483 shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Lp owns 222,150 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 19,461 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 32,309 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio.