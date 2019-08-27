Krensavage Asset Management Increased Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Lowered By $6.34 Million Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 8.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc acquired 14,961 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 193,670 shares with $36.79M value, up from 178,709 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $124.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 33.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 132,149 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 260,462 shares with $12.69M value, down from 392,611 last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.44. About 743,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: ONTARIO POLICY IS MAKING US LESS COMPETITIVE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 29/03/2018 – Magna Provides Engineering Expertise to New Automaker VinFast; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna, Lyft Co-developed Self-Driving Systems Can Be Deployed on Lyft Network as Well as for Entire Automotive Industry; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Magna Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny accumulated 3,805 shares. Tru Advsr, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,135 shares. Brinker holds 21,338 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Co stated it has 3,838 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia has 1,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated accumulated 0.43% or 5,833 shares. Bailard has 8,952 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Nottingham invested in 0.04% or 1,120 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,035 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 10,804 shares. 26,678 were reported by First Bankshares Of Omaha. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Atwood And Palmer accumulated 11,303 shares. The Washington-based Washington Tru Bank & Trust has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Among 8 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Amgen Inc has $23000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $216.25’s average target is 4.34% above currents $207.26 stock price. Amgen Inc had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 23. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, July 15. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho downgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 19 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

